P.E.I. National Park campground bookings double as pandemic restrictions ease

Bookings for campgrounds at the P.E.I. National Park are now double what they were in 2021.

Park officials say the Stanhope and Cavendish grounds will operate at full capacity this summer. Over 4,500 bookings have been made so far in 2022 compared to about 2,000 around the same time last year.

COVID-19 restrictions in the province continue to ease in time for peak tourism season.

"We still had some restrictions last year, people can probably remember," said Joel McKinnon, visitor services team lead for the P.E.I. National Park. "COVID obviously was still on people's mind, as it is for this year as well.

"But we're hoping that … we're going to be able to go full throttle this summer and operate kind of everything to full capacity."

McKinnon said the park is following public health guidance to ensure the safety of its staff and visitors, including enhanced cleaning.

A wider selection of accommodations will be open for reservation this year, as well as a new equipment service in Stanhope for people who do not have all the equipment needed to camp.

"It's really expensive to gather all this equipment for something that you might not necessarily enjoy," McKinnon said. "So, hopefully, this gives people the opportunity, whether, again, they're new to camping or simply they just don't want to lug all this equipment with them if they're traveling across the country."

McKinnon said Islanders should book early to make sure they get the dates and sites they want.