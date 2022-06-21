Indigenous pride on colourful display in Charlottetown

Confederation Landing Park in Charlottetown was alive with dancing, singing and drumming Tuesday to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Many eyes were Richard Eagle Dancer Lush, a grass and hoop dancer from Lennox Island, whose Mi'kmaw pride was on full display.

"No matter what we've gone through in the past, the history our ancestors have gone through … we're still here and we're strong and we're gaining our voice back and our youth are gaining our voice back and they're amplifying our voices," he said.

"So it's all about recognition, being proud of who you are, being proud of your culture, and sharing and rejoicing in and inviting everybody to this beautiful occasion, beautiful day."

Mi’kmaw elder Georgina Knockwood Crane says National Indigenous Peoples Day is a time to celebrate ancestors and families. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Mi'kmaw elder Georgina Knockwood Crane said it is a day to acknowledge and respect ancestors and families.

"We've come a long way from the day when we weren't allowed to use our language. We weren't allowed to speak or do our singing and drumming but today we are so open to that."