National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations on P.E.I. battle weather

Heavy rain may be putting a bit of a damper on National Indigenous Peoples Day on P.E.I. — being celebrated Friday on Lennox Island — but there are still events to be part of.

One event has already been postponed.

The International Day of the Salmon event was supposed to take place by the water, but because of the rain that won't take place until next week, said Julie Pellissier-Lush, community consultation co-ordinator with the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I.

"We're moving our other two events inside now. Just to make sure we are all good for the weather."

The celebration was moved inside John J. Sark Memorial School and had drummers, dancers, children's activities, giveaways and a barbecue, Pellissier-Lush said.

Val Jadis displays her beadwork, with her sister, Kelly Sark. The red dress commemorates missing and murdered Indigenous women. The orange shirt honours survivors of residential schools. (Brain Higgins/CBC)

"Then we are going to be having a Mi'kmaq National Flag Raising Ceremony at the Confederation Centre of the Arts."

That takes place at 3 p.m. inside, in the upper plaza area, she said.

A Mi'kmaw elder will perform an opening prayer and smudging and the Mi'kmaq Honour Song will be sung while the flag is raised, said Pellissier-Lush.

"Even if there is a little rain we are going to be inside so we will be nice and warm and dry."

Celebrations help foster relationships

All of the events are open to the public, Pellissier-Lush said.

The new name, National Indigenous Peoples Day, was declared two years ago.

Pellissier-Lush said the celebrations help foster relationships.

"We really, in the last little while, we have been going one on one. We have been going person to person, organization to organization, community to community, nation to nation."

Pellissier-Lush said she expects the day of celebration to continue growing.

"We really have been developing so many amazing relationships and partnerships."

More P.E.I. news