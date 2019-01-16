P.E.I.-Ottawa set targets for affordable housing

P.E.I. and the federal government announced an agreement Wednesday for affordable housing repair and construction on Prince Edward Island.

The agreement is worth $15 million over 10 years, with the costs shared equally between the province and Ottawa. The agreement falls under the federal government's National Housing Strategy.

The strategy aims for a 15 per cent increase in new affordable housing units across the country. Specifically on P.E.I., the agreement sets the goal of preserving at least 936 "existing community housing units."

"It is imperative that we continue to work to provide Islanders with secure and affordable housing in as timely a manner as possible," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan in a news release.

"Signing this agreement will assist Prince Edward Island's significant efforts to increase the amount of affordable housing."

P.E.I. had record low vacancy rates in 2018, with a vacancy rate of zero for larger apartments.

