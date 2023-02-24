Content
CBC P.E.I. and Eastern Graphic nominated for national investigative news award

CBC Prince Edward Island and The Eastern Graphic have been named as national finalists for the Canadian Association of Journalists' investigative journalism awards.

The CBC nomination is for an investigation into the death of Jeremy Stephens

A graphic with the words 2022 CAJ Awards Finalists.
The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with over 1,300 members across Canada. The CAJ’s primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members. (Canadian Association of Journalists)

CBC Prince Edward Island has been named as a national award finalist in the Canadian Association of Journalists's investigative journalism awards.

The award nomination is for Brian Higgins, Carolyn Ryan and Steve Silcox for an investigation into the death of Jeremy Stephens — a Summerside man who was shot and killed by police in 2018. 

The nomination is in the Community Written category.

Nominated in the same category are Paul MacNeill and Rachel Collier of the Montague-based Eastern Graphic for the series Through the Cracks, which aimed to put a face on P.E.I.'s mental health and addictions crisis. 

Recipients in each category will be announced at the awards gala scheduled for April 15, 2023, in Vancouver, as part of the CAJ's national conference. 

A full list of award nominees is available on the Canadian Association of Journalists website.

