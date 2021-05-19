Nathan Burke's death did not involve foul play, police say

An investigation has determined that Nathan Burke's death was not the result of foul play, according to a news release issued by Charlottetown Police Services on Wednesday.

"Our investigators met with Nathan's family yesterday to share our findings," the release went on to say. "Our thoughts continue to be with them during this very difficult time."

The young man's body was found on May 3 at a house he owned on St. Peters Road.

Police in hazmat suits could be seen in and around the residence just after the news broke involving a suspicious death there. The Summerside police forensic identification section was also called in.

At the time, officers were asking for information from anyone who had contact with the 25-year-old man in the two days before his body was found.

On Wednesday, the police news release said: "Respecting the privacy of Nathan and his family, our police services will have no further comment on this matter."

More from CBC P.E.I.