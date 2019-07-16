Traffic top priority for newly-elected MLA

Even while celebrating a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives in the deferred election in P.E.I.'s District 9, Natalie Jameson was focused on what she wanted to do to make life better for people in her district.

Jameson grabbed nearly 44 per cent of the vote in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park, well ahead of the Green's John Andrew, who finished second, and the Liberal's Karen Lavers, who came in just behind Andrew.

During the celebration party, Jameson told CBC News she is keen to find a solution to traffic problems on St. Peters Road. She said her campaign headquarters was on that street, and it drove home for her the extent of the problem.

"People are terrified for their life every time they go onto St. Peter's Road," she said.

"I just honestly can't believe — really and truly — what these residents in District 9, especially East Royalty and the upper end of Hillsborough Park, what they've been dealing with on a day to day basis. So I really, really look forward to sitting down with our minister of transportation."

With the win, Jameson becomes just the second woman in the PC caucus, and the first PC MLA from one of the Island's two cities.

Jameson will officially be declared as the new MLA for Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park on July 31.

More P.E.I. news