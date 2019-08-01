P.E.I.'s newest MLA sworn in
Natalie Jameson, elected to the P.E.I. Legislature in a deferred election on July 15, was sworn in as an MLA Thursday morning.
Jameson is the 13th member of the Progressive Conservative minority government caucus. Her win left the Tories one seat short of a majority.
The PCs won the most seats in the general election on April 23. The vote in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park was deferred because the candidate for the Green Party died in an accident just a few days before the election.
