Natal Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Most businesses will be open on Natal Day Aug. 5, but there are some government-related closures worth mentioning.

Federal government employees get the day off, but not all provincial and municipal employees do.

The provincial government recognizes this date as a civic holiday and offices in the Prince County area are closed for the day.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main food stores and other businesses and public services.

Municipal offices in Charlottetown are closed.

Federal government offices are closed.

Provincial offices in Prince County are closed.

P.E.I. Public Libraries in Prince County will be closed and all other libraries will be open for regular hours.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Foodland stores are open regular hours.

Co-op stores are open regular hours.

All Murphy's Pharmacies are open regular hours.

Walmart is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.

P.E.I. Cannabis stores are open regular hours.

Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.

T3 Transit is operating on its normal schedule.

Island Waste Management will have curbside pickup.

