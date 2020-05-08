Natal Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Most businesses on Prince Edward Island will be open on Aug. 3 for Natal Day but many government offices will be closed.

If you are a provincial worker in central or eastern P.E.I. wondering whether the lack of a Gold Cup Parade in Charlottetown later in the month will give you this day off instead, the short answer is no.

"There has been no change to the holiday dates this year," the province told CBC News in an email. "Prince County employees have Monday [August 3] and Queens and Kings will have Friday, August 21."

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main food stores as well as other businesses and public services.

Federal government offices are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

P.E.I. Public Libraries will be open for regular hours.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Foodland stores are open regular hours.

Co-op stores are open regular hours.

All Murphy's Pharmacies are open regular hours.

Walmart is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open regular hours.

P.E.I. Cannabis stores are open regular hours.

Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is open regular hours.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open regular hours.

T3 Transit is operating on its normal schedule.

Island Waste Management will have curbside pickup.

