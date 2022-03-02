King government holds popularity, while support for Greens and Liberals dips, poll suggests

Satisfaction remains high on P.E.I. for the governing PC Party and Premier Dennis King, according to a new poll by Narrative Research.

The poll was conducted from a sample of 300 adult P.E.I. residents who were contacted by phone from Feb. 9-22.

The results suggest 81 per cent of Island residents are satisfied with the government's performance, consistent with the 80 per cent satisfaction rate in November 2021.

"If an election were held today, the PCs are now the preferred choice for two-thirds (66 per cent) of decided votes, up from 51 per cent in November 2021," Narrative Research said in a news release.

The margin of error is within 5.6 percentage points, based on a sample size of 300.

Party support

Support for the Opposition Green Party stands at 15 per cent, down from 19 per cent in November. Support for the Liberal Party is also down, from 21 per cent in November to 14 per cent.

Support for the Island NDP, which does not hold any seats in the legislature, is down to four per cent from eight per cent.

The margin of error for decided voters is within 6.8 percentage points based on a sample size of 206.

Islanders undecided on which party they would support made up 27 per cent of the respondents.

Choice of leader

King remains the top choice for premier by 51 per cent of those polled. He polls higher among those 55 and older.

Nineteen per cent of respondents didn't know or didn't answer the question about premier preference.

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker came in at 13 per cent, while seven per cent favour interim Liberal Leader Sonny Gallant.

For questions on preferred leader, the margin of error is within 5.6 percentage points based on a sample size of 300.