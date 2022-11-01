Support for P.E.I.'s government has dropped since August, but still strong, says poll
Narrative Research poll found 67 per cent of Islanders satisfied, down from 79 per cent
A new poll suggests Islanders are still satisfied with the P.E.I. government led by Progressive Conservative Premier Dennis King, though that satisfaction has declined in the past three months.
The latest quarterly Narrative Research poll was conducted by phone Nov. 3-23, gathering information from 400 Islanders.
Of people who responded to the survey, 67 per cent said they were satisfied with the government. But that's down from 79 per cent in August 2022.
If an election were held today, the Progressive Conservatives would be the preferred choice for 49 per cent of decided adults, compared with 55 per cent in August.
The governing PC party is still far ahead of other parties in the province when it comes to support.
Though the Greens saw a slight increase in support, from 22 per cent in August up to 25 per cent now, they still trail the Progressive Conservatives by a large margin.
Support for the Liberal Party is at 20 per cent and the NDP sits at four per cent.
When it comes to comparing the party leaders, Dennis King still has the most support with 44 per cent of Islanders preferring him as a leader over the others.
Support for Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker sits at 22 per cent, while the interim leader of the Liberal Party, Sonny Gallant, received eight per cent support. (Gallant has since stepped down, after Sharon Cameron became the P.E.I. Liberal Party's permanent leader.)
Michelle Neill, leader of the New Democratic Party of P.E.I., received four per cent support.
The poll is considered accurate to within plus or minus 4.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?