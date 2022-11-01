Support for P.E.I.'s government has dropped since August, but still strong, says poll

A new poll suggests Islanders are still satisfied with the P.E.I. government led by Progressive Conservative Premier Dennis King, though that satisfaction has declined in the past three months.

The latest quarterly Narrative Research poll was conducted by phone Nov. 3-23, gathering information from 400 Islanders.

Of people who responded to the survey, 67 per cent said they were satisfied with the government. But that's down from 79 per cent in August 2022.

If an election were held today, the Progressive Conservatives would be the preferred choice for 49 per cent of decided adults, compared with 55 per cent in August.

P.E.I. Opposition Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker had 22 per cent support of Islanders in the latest Narrative Research poll. (P.E.I. Legislative Assembly)

The governing PC party is still far ahead of other parties in the province when it comes to support.

Though the Greens saw a slight increase in support, from 22 per cent in August up to 25 per cent now, they still trail the Progressive Conservatives by a large margin.

Support for the Liberal Party is at 20 per cent and the NDP sits at four per cent.

When it comes to comparing the party leaders, Dennis King still has the most support with 44 per cent of Islanders preferring him as a leader over the others.

Support for Green Party leader Peter Bevan-Baker sits at 22 per cent, while the interim leader of the Liberal Party, Sonny Gallant, received eight per cent support. (Gallant has since stepped down, after Sharon Cameron became the P.E.I. Liberal Party's permanent leader.)

Michelle Neill, leader of the New Democratic Party of P.E.I., received four per cent support.

The poll is considered accurate to within plus or minus 4.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.