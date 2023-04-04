No buyers' remorse on P.E.I. after spring election, poll suggests

A majority of Prince Edward Islanders appear happy with their choice to return Dennis King as premier, according to the results of a Narrative Research poll released Wednesday.

King's Progressive Conservatives won re-election on April 3, taking 22 of 27 seats in the provincial legislature with 56 per cent of the vote.

In the Narrative Research poll, which reached 300 Islanders by both landline and cellphone from May 4-13, one month after the election, more than two-thirds of respondents expressed satisfaction with the King government.

Those government satisfaction numbers are largely unchanged from the previous poll in the winter. Also similar were party support numbers, which were close to both the election result and the winter poll.

In the May poll, the Progressive Conservative Party held 52 per cent support when asked which party respondents would back if an election were held, up slightly from the winter poll and down slightly from the election results.

The change in the polls was within the margin of error for decided voters of 7.0 per cent.

The Green Party saw a small increase on that question, up to 25 per cent support, while the Liberal Party's support dropped to 16 per cent.

Each party moved just three percentage points, well within the margin of error, but the overall result was the Green Party opening more of a lead.

In the April election, the Liberals won three seats in the legislature to the Greens' two. That made the Liberals the Official Opposition, despite the party winning fewer votes than the Greens provincewide.