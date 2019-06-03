Post-election poll shows big swings in P.E.I. voters' mood

Prince Edward Islanders are looking forward to a legislature dominated by the Progressive Conservative and Green parties, according to a poll released Thursday.

Narrative Research reached 300 Islanders by telephone from May 6-23, just a few weeks after the April 23 election.

When compared to the election results, the Narrative Research poll found increased support for the Tories and Greens at the expense of the Liberal Party.

Progressive Conservative: Up from 36.5% to 43%.

Green: Up from 30.6% to 36%.

Liberal: Down from 29.5% to 17%.

Fifteen per cent said they were undecided. The margin of error among decided voters was 6.9 percentage points.

The pollster also asked whether people were satisfied with the performance of the defeated Liberal government.

Voters were roughly evenly split on the question, with 47 per cent saying they were satisfied and 45 per cent saying they were not.

The margin of error on that question was 5.7 percentage points.

