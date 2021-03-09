King, PC government remain popular, poll suggests

Satisfaction with the performance of Premier Dennis King and the PC government remains high, according to the latest quarterly poll by Narrative Research released Tuesday.

Decided voter support for the PCs came in at 57 per cent, compared to 61 per cent in November 2020.

Support for the Green Party is up slightly at 21 per cent, compared to 18 per cent in November, with the Liberal Party at 17 per cent, compared to 19 per cent in November.

Support for the NDP sits at four per cent. It was two per cent in November.

Narrative Research said the overall margin of error for decided voters is within 6.9 percentage points, based on a sample size of 204.

21 per cent undecided

Two in 10 P.E.I. voters — 21 per cent — are undecided, while seven per cent refuse to state which party they support, and two per cent do not plan to vote in the next provincial election.

"Public sentiment continues to show that Islanders support their provincial government's actions during these challenging times," said Margaret Brigley, Narrative Research's CEO, in a news release.

"Overall satisfaction with the King government continues to reflect record high levels, which in turn is reflected in strong voting intentions for the PC Party."

According to the poll, 53 per cent of respondents prefer King as premier. That number was 54 per cent in November.

Bevan-Baker at 18 per cent

Preference for the Green Party's Peter Bevan-Baker as premier remains virtually unchanged at 18 per cent.

Interim Liberal Party leader Sonny Gallant is the choice of nine per cent of those polled, while two per cent prefer the next leader of the NDP.

Fifteen per cent of those polled were undecided on the matter of leadership, and three per cent said they prefer none of the main party leaders.

The results are part of an independent telephone survey of 300 adult P.E.I. residents, conducted from Feb. 2-16.

Narrative Research said the results are accurate to within 5.7 percentage points, 95 times out of 100.

More from CBC P.E.I.