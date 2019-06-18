P.E.I. PCs hold support post-election

P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservatives survived the spring session of the legislature unscathed, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The Narrative Research poll found support for the Tories largely unchanged from May to August, with 45 per cent of Islanders polled favouring that party last month.

The polling firm reached 300 Islanders by telephone from Aug. 1-22.

Support for all parties was largely static between the two polls. The Greens ranked second with 37 per cent support, and the Liberals had 16 per cent.

Eighteen per cent were undecided or don't know how they would vote. The margin of error among decided voters was 6.9 percentage points.

Satisfaction in government high

Islanders expressed a high degree of satisfaction with government in the poll, with 76 per cent saying they were mostly or completely satisfied.

In a news release, Narrative Research noted high satisfaction levels with new governments on P.E.I. are not uncommon.

Robert Ghiz's government had a satisfaction level of 77 per cent in February 2008, following his first being elected in May 2007. Wade MacLauchlan's government scored a 74 per cent satisfaction level in November 2015, following his election in May of that year.

As preferred leader, Premier Dennis King remained in a close race with Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

King enjoyed the support of 36 per cent of those polled, and Bevan-Baker 33 per cent. The support for both leaders was about the same as it was in May.

The margin of error for preferred leader and satisfaction with government was 5.7 percentage points.

More P.E.I. news