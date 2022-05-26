Support remains strong for P.E.I.'s Progressive Conservatives, but gap closing, poll suggests

Satisfaction with the Dennis King government remains high but has declined in the past three months, the latest poll from Narrative Research suggests.

The Progressive Conservatives remain well ahead of the Liberal and Green parties, although the gap has closed this quarter.

Of the 401 adult residents on P.E.I. interviewed from May 4-24, the PCs were the preferred choice of 50 per cent of decided voters, down from 66 per cent in February.

Green Party up 6 per cent

Support for the Green Party stands at 21 per cent, up from 15 per cent.

The Liberal Party stands at 20 per cent, compared with 14 per cent in February. Support for the NDP sits at eight percent, up from four per cent in the last quarter.

Preference for premier remains relatively stable compared with three months ago. King continues to lead, preferred by 46 per cent of those polled, compared with 51 per cent in February.

These results are part of Narrative Research's Atlantic Quarterly, an independent telephone survey of Atlantic Canadians.

The overall results are considered accurate to within plus or minus 4.9 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.