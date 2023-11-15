Two-thirds of P.E.I. voters satisfied with Dennis King government, poll suggests

Prince Edward Islanders' satisfaction with the Dennis King government is still strong, despite seeing a drop from three months ago, new polling numbers suggest.

Two-thirds of the 300 Island adults surveyed by Narrative Research indicated they were satisfied with the performance of King's Progressive Conservatives.

But that 66 per cent satisfaction rate is down from 74 per cent in August, according to the poll, which was conducted by phone from Nov. 8 to 26.

Three in 10 (30 per cent) of the Islanders surveyed indicated they were dissatisfied with the government, up from 22 per cent in August.

The Narrative Research poll is accurate to within 5.6 percentage points, 95 times out of 100.

Despite a drop in satisfaction levels, Narrative Research CEO Margaret Brigley said the PC government is still in an "enviable position."

"I would say we've now moved more into typical, or more normal satisfaction levels than was the case [during the pandemic]. So when I see satisfaction levels at 66 per cent, that's very positive for any government," Brigley said.

"When we looked at satisfaction overall across the region, I wouldn't be surprised by a decline in satisfaction. I think this is really more indicative of the current economic situation that we're all living in."

If an election were held today, the poll suggests the PCs are the preferred choice of about 56 per cent of voters, up from 53 per cent in August.

The Green Party (18 per cent) and the Liberals (17 per cent) are each supported by about one-fifth of decided voters, while six per cent support the NDP.

King also remains the preferred choice for premier among those surveyed with 49 per cent support, up from 46 per cent in the summer.

The numbers suggest the three other party leaders — interim Green leader Karla Bernard (11 per cent), Michelle Neill of the NDP (10 per cent) and interim Liberal leader Hal Perry (nine per cent) — would not fare as well at the polls.

"Residents are motivated to make changes when there are issues that they do not think are not being addressed properly. It's a difficult position for all of the other parties in place because the PC party is in such a strong position right now," Brigley said.

"As long as the government is making decisions that are positively influencing areas where the public thinks change is needed, they will be held in a positive regard. Focus on what's important to the people."