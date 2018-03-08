Nancy Guptill, one of P.E.I.'s Famous Five, dies in Summerside

Nancy Guptill, an active force in P.E.I. politics for almost 20 years and one of P.E.I.'s Famous Five, died Monday in Summerside.

Guptill served two terms on Summerside council, and as a councillor was approached to run provincially for the Liberal Party in 1987. She would continue to serve as an MLA in the Summerside area until 2000.

She served as minister of tourism and minister of labour with responsibility for status of women, but it was her appointment to Speaker in 1993 that cemented her place in Island history.

Guptill was not the first woman to be Speaker, but found herself as part of a group of five that remains unique to this day.

They were all women: Premier Catherine Callbeck, Lieutenant-Governor Marion Reid, Opposition Leader Pat Mella, Deputy Speaker Elizabeth Hubley, and Guptill. This was then, and remains, an unmatched concentration of political power for women in a single Canada province.

This recreation of the Famous Five photo was taken in 2018. (François Pierre Dufault/Radio-Canada)

Guptill was born in Halifax in 1941, and moved to P.E.I. in 1975. When she was considering her first run for council, she was told she didn't stand a chance because she was from away and she was a woman.

That taunt, she said, was the final factor in making up her mind. And the rest is P.E.I. political history.

