Nancy Beth Guptill joins Summerside's mayoral race

Nancy Beth Guptill has announced her candidacy for mayor of Summerside, P.E.I.

Guptill joins Basil Stewart and Brent Gallant in the race.

Guptill said there are a lot of strong women candidates for council in Summerside this year, and that could result in a very different type of council.

"It may be the very first time in Summerside that we may have parity and equality within the chambers," she said.

"That will bring a new perspective and a woman's voice and a woman's lens so that we have that ability to have a future vision and direction for the city."

Inspired by Famous Five, including her mother

Guptill said an event in Charlottetown last week inspired her to officially declare.

It was a panel discussion with young women and P.E.I.'s Famous Five, the five women who held the top spots in Island politics 25 years ago.

One of them was Guptill's mother, Nancy Guptill, who was Speaker of the House.

Having that strong political presence growing up has helped prepare her for the mayor's office, she said.

Municipal elections are Nov. 5.

