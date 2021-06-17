P.E.I. mother says daughter's homicide points to gaps in mental health, addiction services

An Island woman is on her way home from British Columbia, where the death of her daughter has now been declared a homicide.

The body of Amy Watts, 27, was found in a wooded ravine two weeks ago in the city of Nanaimo.

Her mother, Janice Coady, made the trip to B.C. to try to understand what happened.

Coady said she wants the world to know her daughter was a caring friend, devoted family member and a strong woman.

"I want people to know that Amy was an amazing, strong, courageous, beautiful soul," Coady told Chek News, an independent TV station in Victoria, B.C., adding Watts was loved by her family and friends.

"She did not deserve to hurt or be hurt like this or to be brutalized in the manner she was. No woman does," Coady said.

Wednesday, Nanaimo RCMP declared the death of Watts a homicide.

Watts was born and raised on Prince Edward Island and struggled with mental health issues and drug addiction, her mother told Chek News.

Watts had been sober and had a job as an outreach worker in Nanaimo in the last few years, according to her mother.

Gord Fuller worked with Watts in B.C. In an interview with CBC News, he said Watts relapsed about the time the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"Her mom had actually everything in place to get her back into treatment and all of that. And we had talked about that before we found out about Amy's death," he said.

"Everything was in place, but she never got the chance to do it. And Amy never got the chance to do it. That was taken away from her."

Fuller said he wants people to know Watts's whole story — not just the fact she was a victim of homicide.

Coady met with RCMP while in B.C. She said her daughter fell into a human trafficking ring because of her addiction issues.

"I know Amy has been hurt. I know she has been brutalized. I know she was forced into a life of human trafficking out here, coming on her last final days," Coady told Chek News.

"I know because I spoke to many people and I made sure to set up a system to get her out of that."

A vigil was held in Nanaimo Wednesday night, attended by dozens of people, in the ravine where Watts's body was found.

CBC News reached Coady by phone as she prepared to board a flight to return to P.E.I. She said Watts's homicide underlines gaping holes in mental health and addiction services, all across Canada, and the tragic consequences that situation can cause.

She said she is going to fight to change that coast to coast in Canada.

