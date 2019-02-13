An RCMP puppy will be named Magnum — thanks to a P.E.I. boy's suggestion
An Island boy's suggestion has been selected as part of the 2019 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.
Blake Pierce was one of 13 Canadians chosen from nearly 35,000 entries to name RCMP dogs
An Island boy's suggestion has been selected as part of the 2019 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.
RCMP say a record number of entries — nearly 35,000 — were submitted from children in every province and territory. Only 13 were chosen.
The names had to start with the letter M.
Six-year-old Blake Pierce of Stratford, P.E.I., won for his suggestion: Magnum.
"My uncle had a dog named Magnum so I selected that name," he said.
The names will be given to the first 13 puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre this year.
The winners each receive an official RCMP baseball cap, a plush dog called Justice and a laminated photo of the puppy they named.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Jessica Doria-Brown
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.