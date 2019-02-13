An RCMP puppy will be named Magnum — thanks to a P.E.I. boy's suggestion

An Island boy's suggestion has been selected as part of the 2019 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

RCMP say a record number of entries — nearly 35,000 — were submitted from children in every province and territory. Only 13 were chosen.

The names had to start with the letter M.

Six-year-old Blake Pierce of Stratford, P.E.I., won for his suggestion: Magnum.

"My uncle had a dog named Magnum so I selected that name," he said.

Blake Pierce says he chose the name Magnum after his uncle's dog. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The names will be given to the first 13 puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre this year.

The winners each receive an official RCMP baseball cap, a plush dog called Justice and a laminated photo of the puppy they named.

