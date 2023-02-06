'It just didn't suit me': More and more people changing their first name on P.E.I.

No disrespect to her parents — how would they know? — but Anastasia Preston never liked the name they gave her at birth.

Even before she began her gender transition five years ago, she said it never felt right introducing herself with what she refers to as her "dead name." Now, she won't even say it out loud.

"It was a very masculine name and it just didn't suit me because I'm a very unmasculine person."

But Anastasia? That had a nice ring to it. It was the name she envisioned giving one of her own kids one day. Instead, at 29, she gave it to herself.

Anastasia Preston, the trans community outreach co-ordinator for PEERS Alliance, says her 'dead name' was too masculine. (Submitted by Anastasia Preston)

"My mom, she wasn't offended in any way," said Preston, now 34. "Most people actually liked it. They were really happy because they saw how much joy that my name brought me."

According to Vital Statistics, the number of people changing their first name on P.E.I. has increased over the past few years, now outnumbering people changing their surnames.

In 2020, 30 people from P.E.I. legally changed their first name, compared with 25 who changed only their surname, and 21 who changed both.

In 2021, 56 people changed their first name, 37 their surname, and 35 changed both.

In 2022, the trend continued to grow with 64 first name changes, 37 surname changes, and 30 changes to both names.

Many other people have changed their names unofficially, often for simplicity.

Paul Yin said when he moved to P.E.I. from China in 2010, many people he met had difficulty pronouncing his given name, Fuge. It's pronounced FU-ga, but people kept calling him FU-ji.

So when he bought Paul's Flower Shop in Charlottetown in 2012, he decided to change his own name to Paul.

His friend, Erqi Yang, changed his name to Archie, which has a similar pronunciation but he doesn't have to constantly spell it for people.

Fun picking new name

Yang said many people who move to P.E.I. from China have fun picking their new name. Some will choose a name that shows their sense of humour, while others will go for an alliterative name that flows well with their Chinese surname, or a more traditional name that's short and easy to pronounce.

"It is easy to communicate with local people, so just like Tom or Jack or Robert, like that," he said.

"Most people get their English name according to a novel, Bible or some English story or film — like Joseph is from the Bible."

Yin said most Chinese newcomers don't change their names legally, to prevent potential issues travelling back to their homeland.

"If we take the passport to China, perhaps for Chinese people it is difficult to recognize, who are you?"

Paul Yin, left, and Archie Yang kept their Chinese names on their passports, but changed their first names informally to make them easier for Islanders to pronounce. (Zoom)

The process of a legal name change can be exhaustive and expensive, Preston said. You need to fill out forms and present documents such as a birth certificate. Then the person needs to get the new name added to their bank cards, health card and more.

If somebody looks like me and they call out 'Bob,' that's going to really kind of out you to people, and that can be dangerous depending on who's in the room. — Anastasia Preston

According to Vital Statistics, it costs $185 for a legal change of name. Preston said that cost might prevent someone who is struggling with their given name from changing it.

"For instance, I used my name socially as Anastasia before I had it legally, but my work had to process everything under my dead name. Medical appointments — they would call out my name that I was assigned at birth," she said.

"If somebody looks like me and they call out 'Bob,' that's going to really kind of out you to people, and that can be dangerous depending on who's in the room."

Preston's advice for people thinking about changing their name: Do it if it makes you happy.

And for parents: "It's not personal. They just don't like the name and that's OK."

Preston did choose Sarah, her grandmother's name, as one of her new middle names. It's what her parents planned to call her if she had been born cisgender.

"The whole naming process is really interesting because, like, it's this other person who, although they love you and you are their child, they decide what people are going to call you for the rest of your life."