Learn how to save a life when someone is overdosing
‘These are human people with families and stories and experiences’
Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and P.E.I.'s PEERS Alliance is marking the day with workshops on how to use naloxone to save the life of someone suffering an overdose.
Angele DesRoches, program coordinator for PEERS, said while P.E.I. does not suffer the kinds of catastrophic raw numbers reported in Vancouver and Toronto, the problem is still significant. There were 15 reported opioid overdoses on P.E.I. last year.
"These aren't numbers," said DesRoches.
"These are human people with families and stories and experiences and that's really what awareness day does do, is highlight the human story behind the numbers."
Two events are scheduled Tuesday at the Community Outreach Centre on Euston Street in Charlottetown, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be demonstrations and tutorials on how to use the naloxone, and free take-home kits will be available.
The workshops are being offered in partnership with the Community Outreach Centre and Substance User Network of the Atlantic Region.
