Firearms seized in 'active incident' in western P.E.I. Sunday

An "active incident" that occurred in western P.E.I. on Sunday involved a man with a firearm threatening to harm himself, his family and police, RCMP said.

Staff Sgt. Troy MacLean said officers responded to the call in Nail Pond shortly after midnight. The area was secured and nearby residents were asked to stay inside their homes.

An emergency response team from New Brunswick, a crisis negotiation team, police dog service and a drone operator were all on-site.

RCMP issued a statement around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday saying the situation had been dealt with.

No injuries

MacLean said there were no injuries related to the incident.

"The emergency response team took control of the scene with the crisis negotiation team," he said.

"Negotiations continued throughout the day and we were able to safely negotiate the surrender of the individual to police."

MacLean said three long guns were seized from the residence.

He said the investigation is ongoing and no decision has been made on any charges.

