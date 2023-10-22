Young P.E.I. athletes get inspiration for next North American Indigenous Games

The North American Indigenous Games are still four years away in Calgary, but organizers were hoping to get children interested early with an event in Charlottetown on Sunday.

Some children took part in a cultural demonstration and practised lacrosse in the UPEI gym.

Breanne Lewis, who helped organize the event, said she hopes it inspires young athletes to find their passion.

"It's really good to see some kids try something new and realize that, 'Oh my God, that is what I like to do and have fun,' Lewis said.

"And if I can give that opportunity and have a kid come after this, be like I want to play lacrosse, I want to participate in my culture, that's a win for me."

Kinsley Tremblay, 12, and her brother Chayton, 16, who competed in wrestling at the NAIG in July in Halifax, were among the participants Sunday.

"It was really cool seeing him wrestle. It was really inspiring," said Kinsley, who hopes to compete in wrestling and archery.

Breanne Lewis says she is happy to give young Indigenous athletes the opportunity to enjoy their culture as well as play sports. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The games are for athletes 19 years old and younger.

Lewis wasn't able to compete in the NAIG, but is happy to be able to give youth the opportunity to enjoy culture and sport.

"The kids who are attending today are going to be of age for 2027. So we do have new athletes who didn't get to go to the games and we do have some returning athletes, but the whole purpose is to just really have fun."