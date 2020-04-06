P.E.I. picks up 2 Canadian Folk Music Awards
Island artists have won two Canadian Folk Music Awards, which were handed out virtually Saturday.
Ceremony originally scheduled for Charlottetown
The awards had been scheduled for Charlottetown, but were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Irish Mythen was named Solo Artist of the Year for her album Little Bones.
Daniel Ledwell was named Producer of the Year for Lennie Gallant's Time Travel album.
Small Glories of Manitoba were the only multiple winners on the night, with awards for Ensemble of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year.
At the end of the ceremony Charlottetown was announced as the host of the 2021 awards, since it missed out on hosting this year.
