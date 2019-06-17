4 medals for P.E.I. distiller at international competition
P.E.I.'s Myriad View Artisan Distillery has brought home a colourful array of medals from the SIP Awards in Irvine, California.
Myriad View won four medals.
- Strait brandy: Platinum
- Strait vodka: Double gold
- Strait shine: Gold
- Strait gin: Silver
Co-owner Ken Mill was especially proud of the Strait Shine win.
"To take P.E.I.'s traditional drink to an international market, have them try it out, and come across with a gold medal from people who had never seen or tasted P.E.I. shine, was obviously a great feeling," said Mill.
Distilleries in Newfoundland and New Brunswick also won medals in the competition.
