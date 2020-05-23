Is it time to pave some of the Island's red dirt roads?

A Facebook post by P.E.I. Transportation Minister Steven Myers has resulted in a flood of requests for road work.

Myers posted a message last week expressing concern about some Island back roads. He asked people for information about roads they would like to see repaired.

As of Saturday, the post had more than 300 comments and 200 shares.

"I certainly didn't anticipate the reaction I got," Myers said. "Clearly people felt comfortable offering their opinion and throwing their road up there."

Some people posted pictures of red muddy roads they said would create problems for emergency vehicles.

In the Facebook post, Myers said there is "really no need of government roads being overgrown with trees or being that rough."

"Rural Islanders use these roads to travel and our farming community use these roads to get from field to field," he said.

"So, I want to bring these roads back into shape by getting them scraped good and cutting the trees back. In some cases I think we should build them up with gravel as well. And in even other cases where the roads have built up with houses, I think we should pave them."

Myers said the government will analyze the requests, check out the roads and make a priority list. He said some work will begin this summer but there is no way it will all get done this year given the number of requests.

