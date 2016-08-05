Expect ride-booking legislation this fall, transportation minister says

P.E.I. Transportation Minister Steven Myers is preparing legislation for the fall session that will allow ride-booking services like Uber, Lyft and RedRide to operate on the Island.

Myers told CBC's Island Morning he's "a big fan" of ride-booking services and thinks it's "a great opportunity for Prince Edward Island.

"In other jurisdictions that I've travelled to I've used it and it's a wonderfully easy way to get around a city."

Changes to the Insurance Act are required to allow ride-booking services on P.E.I. Myers said he has already had discussions with the Insurance Bureau of Canada about what precisely those changes need to be.

"[I'm] 100 per cent confident that that's going to be on the table for the fall session," he said.

"There's an opportunity to create a transportation link all across Prince Edward Island using ridesharing."

Local companies needed

A P.E.I. company, RedRide, is already proposing to launch a ride-booking service on the Island. The owners initiated a meeting with Myers, and Myers said he was impressed with what he saw.

"It's great to see a local company ready to move into this new market," he said.

"The big players don't seem to come into the small markets, or they haven't at this point. It's really exciting that we have entrepreneurs here on the ground ready to go, and have a solution ready to meet our problem."

Myers said he has also discussed the issue with Charlottetown city councillors, but he hasn't talked to other parties in the legislatures. The Progressive Conservatives, operating a minority government, will need support from some opposition members to change legislation.

Myers said he wants to have draft legislation ready to show opposition parties before starting those discussions.

