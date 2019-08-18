Technical problem on MV Confederation disrupts P.E.I.-N.S. ferry schedule

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled the rest of Sunday's crossings aboard the MV Confederation between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia.

The ferry is experiencing issues with its electronics, said Don Cormier, vice-president of operations and safety with Northumberland Ferries.

"The Confederation, at 11:15 a.m., discovered a technical problem with electronic controls," he said. "Consequently, we aborted that sailing."

Technicians from the manufacturer are trying to determine the problem, Cormier said. There are also technicians in Europe who are also available to perform diagnostics remotely.

Holiday Island still running

The ferry was expected to leave from Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 6 p.m., and again at 7:30 p.m. Both crossings have been cancelled.

The company is apologizing to its customers for the inconvenience.

"We know it was a very busy weekend but we hope people understand our situation," Cormier said. "We hope to be resuming service here soon."

The MV Holiday Island is still running as scheduled and is expected to leave Caribou, N.S., at 6 p.m. and again at 9 p.m., which is Sunday's last crossing.

The Holiday Island will leave Wood Islands at 7:30 p.m.

Travellers are being asked to check the website to see if there is any space available on any of those crossings.

