Passengers say MV Confederation is not moving after departing Caribou on Sunday

MV Confederation is stationary Sunday near Caribou, N.S.

Customers on board of the ship told CBC News on Sunday at noon that the Confederation stopped as it was leaving Caribou at its scheduled 8:30 a.m. departure for Wood Islands, P.E.I.

As of 11:30 a.m., they were still on the ferry, which they say is about about 25-30 metres out of the channel.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Northumberland Ferries sent out a text notification advising customers the 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. departures from Wood Islands, and the 11:45 a.m., 3:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. departures from Caribou, were cancelled for the day due to "technical issues" with the Confederation.

Gary Nowlan, who is on the ship, said customers were told it was due to "mechanical problems."

"We we're told that it may be an all-day affair, or it will be an all-day affair, and possibly an all-night affair," he said.

The Confederation is one of two ferries operating between Caribou and Wood Islands. MV Saaremaa 1, the ship that was brought in to replace MV Holiday Island, started service two weeks ago.

The Holiday Island has been out of commission since late July after a fire in the engine room caused extensive damage to the ship and forced the evacuation of over 200 people.

More to come.