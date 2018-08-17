Mussel boat capsizes near Malpeque Harbour

A mussel boat capsized near Malpeque Harbour on Friday morning.

Jerry Bidgood, the general manager of Prince Edward Aqua Farms, said four people were successfully pulled off the boat.

Sixteen tanks of mussels on the boat have washed overboard. Bidgood said crews are working to recover the empty tanks, which are washing up on Cabot Beach.

But he said the mussels — worth between $15,000 and $20,000 — are gone.

Bidgood said he's working to bring the boat back to shore.

More to come