Muslim Society of P.E.I. offers refugees, newcomers help to prepare wills

Dozens of people gathered at the Masjid Dar As-Salam mosque in Charlottetown Saturday as the Muslim Society of P.E.I. offered a program to help refugees and newcomers draw up wills for free.

The society partnered with Danny Tweel, a Charlottetown lawyer. He helped the families through the process of drafting a will, educating them about the laws involved and formalizing the documents all at no charge.

Alhadi Abusneena, the society's president, said many families have approached him to ask how the process of drafting a will works on P.E.I.

He said some have tried going to a lawyer to have one prepared, but often find it difficult to work through the process because of language barriers. Many refugee families on the Island also can't afford the legal fees to have a will drawn up, he added.

Alhadi Abusneena is the president of the Muslim Society of P.E.I. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

"All of the families here are coming to us and asking, 'Hey, how do we prepare our will, how do we protect our kids, how do we protect ourselves?'" Abusneena said. "You know their situation, they are refugees and all the people, they must help each other."

After attending the funerals for the seven children who died following a fire that swept through the Halifax home of a Syrian refugee family last month, Abusneena said he wanted to create a more accessible way for people to protect their families.

"We sat together and we make the decision to prepare the wills for all the refugees to save their families," he said.

'Giving back to the community'

Members of the society assisted Tweel by translating as he reviewed and proved wills one after another throughout the day.

He said when Abusneena approached him and told him several families had concerns about not having a will he wanted to help.

"They have come with limited means and resources, but it was important, he felt, that they have some instruction and understanding of preparing wills," he said.

Members of the society assisted lawyer Danny Tweel by acting as translators and witnesses as he reviewed and proved the wills. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Tweel said he worked with the society to develop draft documents to guide people as they wrote their wills.

"We have the wills, they've been distributed and they've developed their schedules so what we'll be doing is witnessing them and proving the wills," Tweel said.

Danny Tweel, a Charlottetown lawyer, offered his services to the Muslim Society of P.E.I. after the group told him several families had concerns about not having a will. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Tweel said this process formalizes a will, making it a valid document that can be taken to the courts as the final wishes of a person who dies.

"It was brought home to me that a lot of these people didn't have a lot in terms of resources," Tweel said. "I feel this is just giving back to the community and I'm happy to support them and help them out."

40 families helped

Abusneena said the society has helped about 40 families draw up their wills and he hopes they all walk away from the mosque with a little more piece of mind.

"As you can see their faces, they are very happy," Abusneena said. "We appreciate the lawyer who's helped us."

Abusneena says the society helped about 40 families draw up their wills through the program. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Abusneena said it's the first time the society has offered a program to help refugees and newcomers draft wills and he's happy with the number of people who participated. He said the society would consider offering the program again if there was still a need within the community.

