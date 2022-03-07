P.E.I. Muslim Society says Charlottetown did the right thing in condemning Quebec's Bill 21

The president of P.E.I.'s Muslim Society said he's happy the city of Charlottetown is joining other municipalities in condemning Bill 21.

On Tuesday, city council unanimously supported a resolution opposing the Quebec law that bans civil servants such as teachers, police officers and government prosecutors from wearing religious symbols.

Bill 21 has been the subject of controversy since its inception. Opponents say it's particularly discriminatory to Muslim women.

Najam Chishti said he thinks it's "wonderful" the city is standing in solidarity with all individuals who are affected by this law.

"We try to live in a province where we are supportive of every religion, what they are practising," he said.

"People wear lots of clothes and people have turbans, people have hijabs covering their heads. It's a part of their clothing, so I don't know why there's a problem in Quebec."

Public debate over the law was reignited after an elementary school teacher in Quebec was removed from the classroom under that law for wearing a hijab.

Several municipalities across Canada have passed motions opposing the law since then, with some even deciding to help fund legal challenges against it.

"As a municipality for the city of Charlottetown and other municipalities across the country, we want to join in solidarity with other mayors and councils, including the mayor of Montreal, who opposes Bill 21," Charlottetown Mayor Philip Brown said.

The council voted to ask Parliament and the federal government to challenge the law by taking it to the Supreme Court.

The resolution will also be sent to the province, the Federation of P.E.I. Municipalities and Charlottetown MP Sean Casey.

During the meeting, Brown said the issue was brought forth by BIPOC USHR — an advocacy group that stands for Black, Indigenous, People of Colour United for Strength, Home, Relationships — and other members of the community who were concerned about the law.

He said the city does not have the financial capacity to support legal challenges against Bill 21.