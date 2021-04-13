P.E.I. Muslims prepare for another Ramadan amid COVID-19 protocols

For the second year in a row, Ramadan on P.E.I. will look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The holy month, which begins Tuesday and runs to May 12, is celebrated by Muslims around the world. It involves fasting and prayer.

Roula Gaballa, a first-year student at UPEI who moved to P.E.I. from Egypt about 10 years ago, says a big part of Ramadan includes getting together with family.

"Some people would be able to get together. I'm also aware that gatherings will be allowed to a certain amount of people, obviously with, you know, social distancing and masks, which will be different than usual. But at least it's a step closer to the normal."

Gaballa said fitting in the five daily prayers shouldn't be a problem for her, because she can take a break between her online courses.

"I'm still going to be writing exams while I'm fasting, but if this was like any regular year I'd be going to campus taking courses," she said. "You're still going to work, you're still taking courses on top of fasting so you still have to kind of manage both."

Najam Chisti, president of the P.E.I. Muslim Society, said the mosque is open for people wanting to pray, but with public health measures in place.

