Musicians part of community effort to help displaced Chez Nous residents

Residents of Le Chez-Nous, the community care facility in western P.E.I. damaged by fire last month, are getting a lot of support from the people of the Evangeline region, including some musicians.

Two local musicians, Nick Arsenault and his wife Samantha, were at the Mill River Resort this week to entertain the residents who have found a temporary home there.

"That was a small way that we could contribute," Arsenault told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"Everyone has different strengths or different things that they can do or give or buy."

The show was much appreciated, he said, with residents calling out requests. He played a lot of Johnny Cash and old Acadian tunes.

"They like the fiddle, and it's great because Samantha, my wife, plays the fiddle," he said.

Praise for staff

Arsenault is an example of how tightly Le Chez-Nous is entwined into the community. He has two grandparents and a great aunt who were living there before the fire, and his wife has a grandfather.

People from all over Evangeline are pitching in to help any way they can, he said. For example, his parents have been in the fire-damaged facility cleaning and salvaging what they can from the rooms.

Arsenault also took some time to praise the Chez-Nous staff.

"They've been absolutely amazing," he said.

"Hats off to them. They're there and they're out of their element as well, kind of improvising on the spot, and helping create a nice environment for the residents."

Arsenault said there have been a number of musicians visiting the resort to keep the residents entertained.

