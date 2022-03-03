Music P.E.I. Week concerts cancelled at last minute over COVID cases

Music P.E.I. Week concerts, which were supposed to begin Wednesday, have been cancelled for this year.

"We've made the unfortunate decision to cancel the live concerts for Music P.E.I. 2022," said Iain McCarvill, president of Music P.E.I.'s board of directors.

McCarvill said there were just too many positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts among staff and performers.

"They had to self-isolate and wouldn't be able to participate in the concerts," he explained.

He said the organization had been keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation since the Omicron wave hit P.E.I. in December.

"It seemed like things were moving in the right direction," he said. "Restrictions were being relaxed, and while case counts have been relatively high, we felt that the events could go forward within the public health restrictions."

That would have been possible if quite a few performers hadn't caught COVID-19 or become close contacts of those who are sick, and had to drop out.

'A financial hit'

Music P.E.I. said it will contact ticket holders and provide refunds for the concerts.

'It is really sad,' says Music P.E.I. board chair Iain McCarvill. (CBC)

"It will mean a bit of a financial hit for the organization," McCarvill said, noting COVID-19 support programs have been available to help.

"We can manage through this, but it is a challenge for sure."

Musicians will still be paid full performance fees, however.

"Those who had to drop out, it wasn't a choice that they made," he said. "They were also forced to do so, so we are pleased to honour those contracts."

They looked at trying to reschedule the concert series, but performers and staff had too many commitments as a busy spring and summer of performing loomed.

"We were basically choosing the best of a series of bad options," McCarvill said. "It is really sad."

Music P.E.I. still plans to present a virtual awards party where all Islanders can tune in for free. It will be live streamed on the Music P.E.I. Facebook page Sunday at 1:30 p.m.