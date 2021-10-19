New keyboards are like a portable music studio for Sherwood Elementary students

Some students at P.E.I.'s Sherwood Elementary are going to be getting some new keyboards for their music class.

They're called MIDI controllers and they make hundreds of electronic sounds that replicate instruments.

"I think it's fun that you mix electronics and music and I think it makes music a lot more fun," Grade 6 student Sam Dunn said.

Haris Miao, left, and Sam Dunn with their MIDI controllers outside Sherwood Elementary. (Laura Meader/CBC)

They're like a portable band, said fellow student Haris Miao.

"Like a mini keyboard, like a mini piano with a drum pad on it. You can do a lot of things on them," he said.

Students learn basic piano, but when the MIDI is hooked up to a computer they're like mini music studios — letting students mix and record as they see fit.

"They could change the notes, they can change the speed, they could add layers so they could add a track one, a second track two, or track three and mix it all up to make a song," music teacher Nicole Waite said.

With headphones it's easy for kids to concentrate on the music they're creating, and allows them to "focus on their own sound without having to hear everyone else in the room at the same time."

'I love seeing them take this program home'

But these MIDI controllers aren't just kids toys, she said.

"Home recording is something so many artists do and it's becoming readily available and easier to use. So I think it's a skill that young people can use in the future in their own lives."

Nicole Waite was thrilled her grant request was approved because this gets kids excited about music, she says. (Laura Meader/CBC )

The class will soon have 25 of them thanks to a $5000 grant from the Canada Post Community Foundation.

Waite was thrilled her request was approved because this gets kids amped about music, she said.

"I think my favourite thing about these is how excited the students get, and I love seeing them take this program home and want to continue their music at home outside of school."