Music P.E.I. rescinds 2 awards for Aaron Crane

Music P.E.I. has taken the unprecedented step of rescinding two awards it gave to Aaron Crane.

Crane, 36, is a P.E.I. actor, musician and music teacher who pleaded guilty in P.E.I. Supreme Court in September to sexual interference of a female under 16. In an agreed statement of facts, court heard Crane had sexually abused the girl for months.

In a written release, the organization's board of directors said it met earlier this week and voted to rescind two awards given to Crane, in light of his guilty plea.

Crane received awards for Educator of the Year in 2016 and Musician of the Year in 2013.

"Music P.E.I. stands with and supports victims of sexual abuse and harassment. In rescinding these awards, the organization hopes to send an unequivocal message that what Mr. Crane did is unacceptable, and that such behaviour will not be tolerated within our industry," the release stated.

"We believe it's important to take action and to send a message on behalf of our members to the music community of Prince Edward Island," added board president Catherine MacLellan, according to the news release.

The clawback of the awards required the organization to amend its bylaws at a special meeting in early November.

Crane still faces two other charges related to the same female victim — sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He is expected to enter pleas on those charges at sentencing on the interference charge, which is scheduled for November 23.

