Here are the 2023 Music P.E.I. Awards winners
The East Pointers led the way with three awards for Album, Single and Songwriter of the Year at the Music P.E.I. Awards in Charlottetown on Sunday. Here's a complete list of the 2023 Music P.E.I. Awards winners.
East Pointers won 3 awards; 2 each for Atlantic String Machine, Lennie Gallant, the Burning Hell
The East Pointers led the way with three awards for Album, Single and Songwriter of the Year at the Music P.E.I. Awards in Charlottetown on Sunday.
They were followed by Atlantic String Machine, Lennie Gallant and the Burning Hell with two each.
Here's a complete list of the 2023 Music P.E.I. Awards winners:
- FACTOR Album of the year: The East Pointers, House of Dreams
- The Buzz Album Art of the Year: The Burning Hell, Garbage Island
- The Guild Achievement in Classical Music: Atlantic String Machine
- KENT Community Contributor of the Year: Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors
- Combat Computers Digital Presence Award: Brandon Howard Roy
- Long & McQuade Educator of the Year: Richard Pellissier-Lush & Ryan Elliot Drew, Music Alive Program
- Whitecap Entertainment Entertainer of the Year: Lennie Gallant
- SRL Solutions Industry Person of the Year: Alyssa Gallant
- P.E.I. Mutual Instrumental Recording of the Year: Atlantic String Machine, A Single Juniper Post
- Arsenault Best Cameron & Ellis Lifetime Achievement Award: Maureen McTague
- Maritime Electric Live Sector Award: Under the Spire Music Festival
- Cymba Music Publishing Live Music Production Professional of the Year: Kyle Gallagher
- Lennox Island First Nation Music Video of the Year: Andrew Waite, Full Time Tryin' 2 Luv (Directed & Animated by Brendan Henry)
- Holland College Musician of the Year: Nick Gauthier
- Rising Tide Community Fund Lloyd Doyle New Artist of the Year: Ava + Lily Rashed, Silver Car
- Downtown Charlottetown Pop Recording of the Year: KINLEY, Daylight
- City of Charlottetown Rap/HipHop Recording of the Year: Vince the Messenger, If These Walls Could Talk
- Atlantic Lottery Recording Sector Award: Adam Gallant
- Discover Charlottetown Rock Recording of the Year: The Burning Hell, Garbage Island
- Souris Credit Union Rooted to The Island: Christine Campbell
- Caledonia House Roots Recording of the Year: Lennie Gallant, Christmas Day on Planet Earth
- Fiddling Fisherman Lookout R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Logan Richard, Live at The Trailside
- Upstreet Libra Single of the Year: The East Pointers, Stronger Than You Know
- SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: The East Pointers
