Vishtèn, East Pointers big winners at Music P.E.I. awards

Vishtèn and the The East Pointers each won three times at P.E.I. Music Awards on Sunday in Charlottetown.

Vishtèn took home francophone artist, group recording and roots traditional recording awards. The East Pointers won for digital achievement, entertainer of the year and touring.

Double award winners included Dennis Ellsworth, Meaghan Blanchard and Rachel Beck.

Jon Matthews won producer of the year and his studio, The Sound Mill, won studio of the year.

The SOCAN Songwriter of the Year Award was presented to Ellsworth on Jan. 24 at the SOCAN Songwriter of the Year concert.

Here is the the list of award winners:

Achievement in Classical or Jazz Music Award: Atlantic String Machine.

Atlantic String Machine. Album of the Year: Meaghan Blanchard – The Great Escape.

Meaghan Blanchard – The Great Escape. Country Recording of the Year: Lawrence Maxwell – Not Your Outlaw.

Lawrence Maxwell – Not Your Outlaw. Cover Band/Artist of the Year: Danny Drouin.

Danny Drouin. Digital Achievement of the Year: The East Pointers.

The East Pointers. Electronic Single Recording of the Year: Russell Louder – Showdown.

Russell Louder – Showdown. Entertainer of the Year: The East Pointers.

The East Pointers. Event of the Year: PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls.

PEI Mutual Festival of Small Halls. Francophone Artist of the Year: Vishtèn.

Vishtèn. Group Recording of the Year: Vishtèn – Horizons.

Vishtèn – Horizons. Live Music Programmer of the Year: Pat Deighan.

Pat Deighan. Musician of the Year: Evan McCosham.

Evan McCosham. New Artist of the Year: Rachel Beck.

Rachel Beck. Pop Recording of the Year: Rachel Beck – Rachel Beck.

Rachel Beck – Rachel Beck. Producer of the Year: Jon Matthews.

Jon Matthews. Recording Studio of the Year: The Sound Mill Recording Studio.

The Sound Mill Recording Studio. Rock/Loud Recording of the Year: Andrew Waite – Tremors.

Andrew Waite – Tremors. Roots Contemporary Recording of the Year: Meaghan Blanchard – The Great Escape.

Meaghan Blanchard – The Great Escape. Roots Traditional Recording of the Year: Vishtèn – Horizons.

Vishtèn – Horizons. SOCAN Songwriter of the Year: Dennis Ellsworth – She's Never Wrong.

Dennis Ellsworth – She's Never Wrong. Solo Recording of the Year: Dylan Menzie – As the Clock Re-Winds.

Dylan Menzie – As the Clock Re-Winds. Song of the Year: Dennis Ellsworth – She's Never Wrong.

Dennis Ellsworth – She's Never Wrong. Touring Artist of the Year: The East Pointers.

The East Pointers. Urban Recording of the Year: Vince The Messenger – Self Sabotage.

Vince The Messenger – Self Sabotage. SOCAN Venue of the Year: Trailside Music Café & Inn.

Trailside Music Café & Inn. Video of the Year: Kinley – Golden Days (Director, Jenna MacMillan).

Kinley – Golden Days (Director, Jenna MacMillan). Visual Artist of the Year: Brendan Henry.

Awards given out by the Music PEI board of directors were:

Community Contributor of the Year: Phase II.

Phase II. Educator of the Year: Christine Blanchard.

Christine Blanchard. Industry Person of the Year: Debbie Atkinson.

Debbie Atkinson. Live Music Production Professional of the Year: Chris Knox.

Chris Knox. Lifetime Achievement: Paul Bernard.

Paul Bernard. Rooted to the Island: Tracy Cantin.

Tracy Cantin. Volunteer of the Year: Mary Lee Little.

More P.E.I. news