Sorrey wins 3 at Music PEI awards
‘We have been very fortunate to see new artists like Sorrey’
During an afternoon where the awards were spread around, Sorrey took home the most at Sunday's Music P.E.I. gala.
The band won three awards — Credit Union album of the year, Downtown Charlottetown Inc. pop recording of the year and video of the year — for the album In Full Bloom and the song Signs.
"We have been very fortunate to see new artists like Sorrey, The Atlantic String Machine, Cory Gallant and many more continue that development. P.E.I. is without a doubt, a very special place musically," said Music P.E.I. executive director Rob Oakie in a news release.
Atlantic String Machine won for achievement in classical music, and Cory Gallant for entertainer of the year and new artist of the year.
Other double winners included Tara MacLean — songwriter of the year (tie with Andrew Waite) and solo recording of the year, Paper Lions — song of the year and group recording of the year — and Irish Mythen — touring artist of the year and roots contemporary recording of the year.
