Sorrey wins 3 at Music PEI awards

During an afternoon where the awards were spread around, Sorrey took home the most at Sunday's Music P.E.I. gala.

The band won three awards — Credit Union album of the year, Downtown Charlottetown Inc. pop recording of the year and video of the year — for the album In Full Bloom and the song Signs.

Great afternoon <a href="https://twitter.com/MusicPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MusicPEI</a> Awards, congratulations to all recipients and nominees. Monday on Mainstreet we hear from multiple winner <a href="https://twitter.com/emileesorrey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@emileesorrey</a> as well as surprise honourees <a href="https://twitter.com/drummerdowling?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@drummerdowling</a> for Lifetime Achievement and Volunteer of the Year Leo Cheverie <a href="https://t.co/UaUXSK93qb">pic.twitter.com/UaUXSK93qb</a> —@mattrainniecbc

"We have been very fortunate to see new artists like Sorrey, The Atlantic String Machine, Cory Gallant and many more continue that development. P.E.I. is without a doubt, a very special place musically," said Music P.E.I. executive director Rob Oakie in a news release.

The band Sorrey has released its first full-length recording to great reviews - Emilee Sorrey has moved from PEI to Halifax to put a full-time focus on music and join us to talk about the new tunes. 8:22

Atlantic String Machine won for achievement in classical music, and Cory Gallant for entertainer of the year and new artist of the year.

Other double winners included Tara MacLean — songwriter of the year (tie with Andrew Waite) and solo recording of the year, Paper Lions — song of the year and group recording of the year — and Irish Mythen — touring artist of the year and roots contemporary recording of the year.

