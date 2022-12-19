Maxwell nominated for 7 Music P.E.I. Awards

Country music singer Lawrence Maxwell leads all musicians with seven nominations for the 2023 Music P.E.I. Awards.

The nominees were announced on Monday. The winners will be revealed and awards given out during Music P.E.I. Week, March 8-12.

Maxwell had nominations in every top category including FACTOR Album of the Year, SOCAN Songwriter of the Year, Lennox Island First Nation Music Video of the Year, Whitecap Entertainment Entertainer of the Year and Holland College Musician of the Year.

His album Ballad of Miles was also nominated for the Caledonia House Roots Recording of the Year and The Buzz Album Art of the Year.

Four artists — Alicia Toner, Andrew Waite, Lennie Gallant and The Burning Hell — had four nominations each.

The nominees for the 2023 Music P.E.I. Awards are:

1. FACTOR Album of the Year

Dylan Menzie — Modern Classic.

Lawrence Maxwell — Ballad of Miles.

Lennie Gallant — Christmas Day on Planet Earth.

The Burning Hell — Garbage Island.

The East Pointers — House of Dreams.

2. The Buzz Album Art of the Year

Andrew Waite — Andrew Waite (Artwork: Brendan Henry).

Brielle Ansems — Still Awake (Portrait/painting: Sarah Eddie, based on photograph by Emily Coffin; graphic design: Brielle Ansems).

Lawrence Maxwell — Ballad of Miles (Art direction / illustration / layout: Aidan Searle).

The Burning Hell — Garbage Island (Artwork and graphic design: Emmie Tsumura).

The Moneygoround — Cruisin' and Swingin' (Design and layout: Aidan Searle; inside photo: Heather Doyle).

3. Combat Computers Digital Presence Award

Alicia Toner.

BraedenV.

Brandon Howard Roy.

Hailey MacIsaac.

Knull.

4. P.E.I. Mutual Instrumental Recording of the Year

Atlantic String Machine — A Single Juniper Post.

Kevin, Tim and Brent Chaisson — Dad's Tunes.

Lee Rosevere — Calm After the Storm.

Natalie Williams Calhoun — Act 3.

Tzu-Cheng Wang — Hello, PEI!.

5. Rising Tide Community Fund Lloyd Doyle New Artist of the Year

Ava and Lily Rashed.

Elijah MacDougall.

Hazen Halls.

Natalie Williams Calhoun.

Nolan Compton.

6. Atlantic Lottery Recording Sector Award

Adam Gallant.

Andrew A. Melzer.

SpaceCamp.

7. The Guild Achievement in Classical Music

Atlantic String Machine.

Lee Rosevere.

Natalie Williams Calhoun.

Under the Spire Music Festival.

8. SOCAN Songwriter of the Year

Alicia Toner.

KINLEY.

Lawrence Maxwell.

The East Pointers.

The Moneygoround.

9. Upstreet Craft Brewing Single of the Year

Alicia Toner —Tonight (feat. Joey Landrith).

Brandon Howard Roy — Give Me Love.

Cory Gallant — Daddy Was Saturday Night.

Lennie Gallant — I'm Gonna Have A Merry Christmas Even If It Kills Me.

The East Pointers — Stronger Than You Know.

10. Lennox Island First Nation Music Video of the Year

Andrew Waite — Full Time Tryin' 2 Luv (Directed and animated by Brendan Henry).

Brielle Ansems — 25 (Still Awake) (Directed by Ryan McCarville).

Knull — Devour (Directed by Kyle Gallagher).

Lawrence Maxwell — Back to Cape Breton (Directed by Shane Pendergast).

The Burning Hell — Nigel the Gannet (Directed by Ariel Sharratt).

11. Caledonia House Roots Recording of the Year

Andrew Waite — Andrew Waite.

Brielle Ansems — Still Awake.

Lawrence Maxwell — Ballad of Miles.

Lennie Gallant — Christmas Day on Planet Earth.

Nolan Compton — Born and Raised.

12. Discover Charlottetown Rock Recording of the Year

Elijah MacDougall — The Boy That Would Be.

Hazen Halls — Our Fires Fade to Candles, Vol.1.

Hired Guns — One In The Chamber.

Nolan Compton —​​​​​​​ Born and Raised.

The Burning Hell —​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Garbage Island.

13. Fiddling Fisherman Lookout R&B/Soul Recording of the Year

BraedenV —​​​​​​​ Trendsetter.

Dr. Zoo —​​​​​​​ 20.

Hailey MacIsaac —​​​​​​​ Lumber.

Logan Richard —​​​​​​​ Live at The Trailside.

Nadia —​​​​​​​ Off the High feat. Vince The Messenger.

14. Downtown Charlottetown Pop Recording of the Year

Elijah MacDougall —​​​​​​​ The Boy Who Would Be.

Doug Hoyer —​​​​​​​ Getting Older.

KINLEY —​​​​​​​ Daylight.

Nick Doneff —​​​​​​​ The Late August Days.

Nikkie Gallant —​​​​​​​ Subtle Motions.

15. City of Charlottetown Rap/HipHop Recording of the Year

Adam Robbins —​​​​​​​ Coup de Grâce.

BraedenV —​​​​​​​ Trendsetter.

Spivey —​​​​​​​ Fever Dreams.

TNA —​​​​​​​ Night Scenes.

X-Plycit —​​​​​​​ X-It The Premises.

16. Whitecap Entertainment Entertainer of the Year

Alicia Toner.

Andrew Waite.

Cory Gallant.

Lawrence Maxwell.

Lennie Gallant.

17. Maritime Electric Live Sector Award

Craig Fair Music Productions.

KINLEY.

Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival.

Shane Pendergast.

Under the Spire Music Festival.

MUSIC P.E.I. BOARD AWARDS

18. KENT Community Contributor of the Year

Jay Diss.

Maxine MacLennan.

Mi'kmaq Heritage Actors.

Richard Wood.

Zoe & Holly O'Regan.

19. Long & McQuade Educator of the Year

Island Rock Camps.

Kirk White.

Music Alive Program —​​​​​​​ Richard Pellissier-Lush and Ryan Elliot Drew.

20. SRL Solutions Industry Person of the Year

Alyssa Gallant.

Faye Williams Wood.

21. Arsenault Best Cameron & Ellis Lifetime Achievement Award

Mark Haines.

Maureen McTague.

Maxine MacLennan.

22. Cymba Music Publishing Live Music Production Professional of the Year

Chris Knox.

Kyle Gallagher.

Shawna Picard.

23. Souris Credit Union Rooted to The Island

Christine Campbell.

Jay Diss.

Kiwi Jr.

24. Holland College Musician of the Year