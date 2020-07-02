P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation reopens all sites

The P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation's seven sites opened Thursday with new protocols in place adhering to COVID-19 restrictions.

The sites include Green Park Shipbuilding Museum and Yeo House, Acadian Museum, Eptek Art and Culture Centre, Orwell Corner Historic Village, Beaconsfield Historic House, Basin Head Fisheries Museum and Elmira Railway Museum.

"It's very exciting," said Matthew McRae, the curator of history at the Prince Edward Island Museum and Heritage Foundation. "We've got so much to share with Islanders and with the Maritime and Atlantic provinces."

New protocols

According to McRae, they have set up Plexiglas, hand sanitizing and contact tracing. He said this is "as much for their protection as anyone else."

Smaller sights will include arrows on the floor to guide people around.

"That's been very important," said McRae. "Routes through the building that people can take and, you know, safely avoid … contact with other individuals and keep that social distance."

The protocols aren't the only new thing this year though. McRae said they have also incorporated a "heritage passport."

"It basically gives you the ability to visit all seven sites," he said.

The passport allows you a one-time visit to each location and will work throughout the summer. A family can purchase it for $50 and an individual can buy it for $18. Additionally, it can provide discounts to certain experiences. For example, horse and wagon rides or bread and butter making.

Explore the Island

The Atlantic bubble is set to open on Friday but with the border still closed to the remainder of the country, McRae said they are expecting more local visitors.

"We're kind of excited about that idea," he said. "We can help more Islanders get to know their province."

And with the heritage sites splashed across P.E.I., there is certainly ample opportunity.

"Who said you have to go very far to have an amazing vacation," he said. "You can do it all right here."

