Expanded educational programming at P.E.I. heritage sites fun way to end school year

School is out for the year but that doesn't mean the learning stops in the final days.

For the Grade 6 class visiting at Basin Head Provincial Park it included games, tours of the Basin Head Fisheries Museum and learning things like how to band a lobster and how fishing has changed over the years.

Grade 4 student Meleah Veld said it was a lot of fun to learn things that she had never learned before.

"Like lobsters have their bladder right by their eyes." Veld said. "Even a fisherman's daughter still learns stuff from museums and a lot more."

It's all part of the P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation's pilot project to increase educational programming at sites across the Island.

A grade four student measures the fake lobster crabs as part of a relay race right outside the Basin Head Fisheries Museum. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Before this spring, students could only really get the foundation's educational programming from Orwell Corner Historic Village. That meant long travel times for some schools, which limited the students who could attend.

Now, expanded class experiences are being set up at all seven provincial sites — making the hands-on learning more accessible for more Island students.

Program and education lead for the foundation Jason MacNeil said it makes the learning more varied too.

"There are schools that can go to multiple sites and then they'll get multiple experiences to reinforce the same curriculum outcomes," said MacNeil.

"But primarily, we did it so that the schools in the western end of the province could get access to the same kind of informal learning situations as we were providing at Orwell Corner."

Students tour museum sites to find out about Island history up close. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

One of the first sites to expand was Green Park Shipbuilding Museum, which saw 600 students from the west end of the Island attend for the experiential learning in the past few weeks.

MacNeil estimates Orwell saw roughly 2,300 students in May and June.

Additionally 200 students visited Elmira Railway Museum, 200 to Basin Head Fisheries Museum, 60 each to the Acadian Museum of P.E.I. and the Eptek Art and Culture Centre and 55 to Beaconsfield Historic House.

As part of the tour at the Elmira Railway Museum students get to go for a ride on the mini train with a quiz on what they saw afterwards. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The programs allows foundation staff to get the kids up close with Island historical sites.

"It's the kind of learning we want to have all the time in our classrooms. It's hard to do all the time but this is the kind of thing kids remember," said Karen Mullally, Grade 3 teacher at Souris Regional School.

"They will remember things about the trains— just the history of the area and things like that so it definitely sticks in the memory better then that everyday stand-and-deliver kind of teaching."

Mullally said she is on an education committee that's looking to update the curriculum and experiential learning is what they are looking for.

Touring the facilities allow the students to see for themselves some historical objects and creations that tell a part of the Island's history. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

The educational programming will also be adapted to increase offers during the summer months to provide more hands-on learning for site visitors as well. And if something is developed over the summer, it could be adapted to school groups as well.

This summer, the foundation has hired a programming and education assistant to go to each of the sites and develop more programming — a chance to get more kids immersed in learning from the museums themselves with grade-appropriate lessons.

Positive feedback on programming

"I learned a few history stuff at school but here it was really good," said Grade 4 student Karson Burke from Souris Regional School.

"You learned a lot of stuff from P.E.I. and from how it changed over the few hundred years. It was really cool."

Learning morse code was a way students got hands on at Elmira Railway Museum. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

And that has been an echo of the feedback MacNeil said he has received from the enhanced programming so far.

"The feedback we have received from all the teachers has been really positive," MacNeil.

"We have kids coming out saying that this is the best field trip ever and as long as every field trip is the best ever then we are doing a good job."

The educational programming will continue at some sites in the fall with the overall goal of being able to offer students experiential learning at museum and heritage sites year-round.

