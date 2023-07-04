Murray River citizens voting for mayor and full council

Residents of Murray River, P.E.I., are casting their votes in the town's election Monday.

Four of the community's six councillors resigned over the last year. That dropped the council to below the threshold to carry on under the Prince Edward Island Municipal Government Act.

So council was dissolved and a trustee has been running the rural municipality.

Paige Hart and Tom Scott are running for mayor in Monday's election.

Tanya Campbell, Shawn Dawson, Karri Ferguson, Michael Franklin, Donald Johnston, Marvin MacLeod and Kelly Scott are running for six available council spots.

Voting closes at 7 p.m. AT on Monday.

Turnout in the advance poll, held on November 30, was 10 per cent.

The results will be posted on the town website after the votes are tallied.