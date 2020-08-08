Murray River forest fire extinguished, but officials monitoring site as fire index remains high

Fire officials continue to monitor the area in Murray River where crews battled a forest fire spanning about three hectares on the weekend, the province says.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon. Crews from the provincial forests, fish and wildlife division were on-site working to extinguish the fire all weekend until Sunday evening.

Crews used chainsaws and off-road heavy equipment to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire weather index Monday is extreme and very high across the Island.

All domestic and industrial burning permits are suspended until conditions improve. Small campfires for recreational purposes are still permitted. However, the province is urging cation, and said anyone who has a campfire on their own property could be responsible for costs if the fire department needs to respond.

