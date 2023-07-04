Content
New mayor and council elected in Murray River

Murray River, P.E.I. has elected a new mayor and council. 

Election held after council was dissolved

Julie Clow · CBC News ·
A peeling wooden sign reading "Welcome to the Community of Murray River, Home of the Northumberland Fisheries Festival" stands by the side of the highway.
The town needed to hold elections after four of the community's six councillors resigned, dropping the council to below the threshold to carry on under the Prince Edward Island Municipal Government Act. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

In unofficial results from the town's website, Tom Scott is the new mayor of the town. Six residents won council seats including Tanya Campbell, Shawn Dawson, Karri Ferguson, Michael Franklin, Marvin MacLeod and Kelly Scott 

Elections were held Monday. Out of 265 eligible voters, 99 cast ballots. 

The town needed to hold elections after four of the community's six councillors resigned over the last year. That dropped the council to below the threshold to carry on under the Prince Edward Island Municipal Government Act. 

Council was dissolved and a trustee has been running the rural municipality.

