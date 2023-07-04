Murray River, P.E.I. has elected a new mayor and council.

In unofficial results from the town's website, Tom Scott is the new mayor of the town. Six residents won council seats including Tanya Campbell, Shawn Dawson, Karri Ferguson, Michael Franklin, Marvin MacLeod and Kelly Scott

Elections were held Monday. Out of 265 eligible voters, 99 cast ballots.

The town needed to hold elections after four of the community's six councillors resigned over the last year. That dropped the council to below the threshold to carry on under the Prince Edward Island Municipal Government Act.

Council was dissolved and a trustee has been running the rural municipality.