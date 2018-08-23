Thursday the last day for Murray River bank

After Thursday, the rural community of Murray River, P.E.I., will no longer have a bank.

CIBC has been an institution in the area since the 1920s, but Thursday was its last day in operation.

Local customers will now have to go to Montague, P.E.I. to do business at the CIBC branch there.

Charmayne MacFadyen, director of the Southern Kings Early Learning Centre, said the bank will leave a big void.

"The bank itself is a huge, huge piece of this little community, and it's not really fair we're going to lose it.

"I was a little emotional on my walk over here with the kids. It's a big, historic day in Murray River, that after 92 years, we're going to have no bank in our community."

'What do we have now?'

Kathey Campbell has been banking at CIBC for more than 60 years, and she said the town is losing a lot of what made it special.

There's always people coming and going. A community like this needs a bank here. It's been here 90 years and it should've stayed. — Jack MacPherson

"I know back in the late '60s and '70s, we were one of the most booming places on the Island. We had numerous garages, we had car dealerships, we had a movie theatre, we had a bowling alley, hairdressing shops, a grocery store.

"What do we have now? We have a bank we're losing today. We have a post office that I hope we can hang onto."

Not even a banking machine

Some residents said CIBC should at least leave a banking machine so customers can make transactions without having to travel to Montague.

"Why couldn't they have done that, even?" asked Jack MacPherson, who's spent his summers in the area for the past two decades.

Jack MacPherson walks out of the Murray River CIBC for the last time on Thursday. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"There's always people coming and going. A community like this needs a bank here. It's been here 90 years and it should've stayed."

In a statement, CIBC said it was teaching clients how to bank online or on their mobile device, and hopes to employ affected workers elsewhere within the company.

Driving to Montague is 'foolish'

CIBC said it could not share how many customers banked with them in Murray River. The building will be put up for sale in four to six months.

MacFadyen said she knew and went to school with the people who worked at the bank.

"And they know your personal business, which makes a big difference for sure."

I don't know, look at Murray River, it's dying now. There's nothing left here hardly. — Sheldon Matheson

It's "foolish" that she has to drive to Montague just to make a deposit, she said.

Carolyn Somers, whose sister was the bank manager, said people were already travelling to Murray River from rural areas to use the bank.

"Why should we have to go to Montague? I think everybody's trying to push us into larger areas. And there's a special charm about rural P.E.I."

Thursday was the last day for the CIBC in Murray River. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

'There's nothing left here'

Local resident Sheldon Matheson said CIBC should have thought more about its customers.

"I don't know, look at Murray River, it's dying now. There's nothing left here hardly."

Campbell said elderly people don't want to deal with online banking.

"They want to be able to go to the bank, talk to a person, do their banking and feel good about it."

